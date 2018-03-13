Was a challenge to manage govt in 2013: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former premier Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that it was a challenge for the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to manage the affairs when it came to power in 2013.

Addressing the PML-N General Council after election of Shahbaz Sharif as permanent president of the party, Sharif said his party’s government worked day in day out to free the country from the shackles of load-shedding and terrorism.

He said in his speech that his political opponents must acknowledge if the federally ruling party is succeeding in its policies on different fronts. He rhetorically said that the party’s manifesto would now have words that call for elements to respect the vote of people.

The former president of PML-N said that the federal government worked day and night to overcome energy crisis and ended power outages across the country.

He complained that he was disqualified on for bogus reasons after he was elected as the premier by crores of people in General Elections 2013.

In an apparent reference to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar’s remarks about the Punjab government having done nothing to provide people with essentials in its decade-long stint, Sharif said the work his younger brother had done in the past ten years was never done in 70 years. He said the PML-N government navigated the country out of darkness after coming into power in 2013.

Sharif said his government initiated multiple projects and laid out the network of motorways. He said his party’s manifesto would be based on the slogan ‘Respect Vote’ and ‘Respect Mandate.’

The PML-N leader asked the people to turn the upcoming general elections into a referendum on treatment he was meted out. He affirmed that he didn’t have any personal agenda, but wanted to see the nation move forward, adding his agenda was the development of Pakistan.

Leaders of PML-N deliberated over the challenges faced by Pakistan and came up with solution in four years, Nawaz claimed. He accredited PML-N with successfully fighting terrorism in Pakistan.

Reacting to Monday’s Senate election, Sharif said the people who would talk big that they would make new Pakistan saw themselves and others bowing before the powers-that-be. “Who are they. What are their services to the country. They all are just puppets playing to the tunes of others,” the PML-N leader said.

“You have lost even if you won,” Sharif said and added the nation knew them, labeling them as hypocrites. “Your deeds and words are poles apart.”

A meeting of Central General Council formally elected Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif today as the president of the political organisation after Nawaz Sharif was ordered to step down in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan as the dictation reads that a disqualified lawmaker could not serve as the head of a political party.

Orignally published by NNI