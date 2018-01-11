Chakwal reposes its trust in PML-N: Shahbaz

Winning of PP-20 bye-poll

Masses give verdict over Nawaz’s review petition: Maryam

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) recent win in the by-election of PP-20 Chakwal-I constituency shows that the people of Pakistan support the party’s policies.

Shahbaz Sharif thanked to the people of Chakwal and in his tweet that Chakwal reposed it’s trust in PML-N. PML-N candidate Haider Sultan won the PP-20 Chakwal-I by-election, bagging 75,655 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all the polling stations.

Sultan was followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee Tariq Afzal, who managed to secure 45,702 votes. The chief minister added that the politics of service were chosen by the people and the negative ones were rejected.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has congratulated the activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over Securing PP-20 seat in By-poll and said in her tweets that masses’ court has given its verdict over the review petition of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said in her tweet, “The will of the people is like a stream of running water, it carves its own way, cutting through any obstacle that comes in its way!”

She asked the masses that your vote defeated conspirators and those who hide themselves behind institutions. Maryam said that no one could minus the person who was plus by God and masses.

Maryam said that they bow their heads in gratitude to Allah for bestowing yet another victory upon them and humbly thank the people of Chakwal for believing in ‘Sher’.—INP