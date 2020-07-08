Chairperson COMSATS, President of Ghana self-quarantines amid Covid-19

Staff Reporter

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo- Addo, who is the Chairperson of COMSATS, has isolated himself after coming into contact with an associate who tested positive for the coronavirus. It has been officially announced by the Government of Ghana that Honorable Chairperson COMSATS will begin a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with Covid-19 protocols. The statement said that the President has tested negative for Covid-19, but “has elected to take this measure out of abundance of caution.”. However, he will however continue to discharge his responsibility in isolation.

The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) is an inter-governmental organization of the developing world based in Islamabad with 27-member states representing Africa, Asia and Latin America. COMSATS is dedicated to promoting socio-economic development of developing counties through application of science and technology. It is an apex forum of the developing countries with Heads-of-State/Government of the Member States as members of the Commission. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Republic of Ghana, is the incumbent Chairperson of the Commission.

Chairperson COMSATS H.E. President of Ghana is an eminent global personality. On the international stage he is Co-Chair (along with Prime Minister of Norway) of the UN Secretary General’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates and member (along with 13 other Heads of State/Government) of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy.

President Akufo-Addo is a leading statesman in Africa and has been designated by the African Union as a Leader on Gender and Development Issues in Africa.