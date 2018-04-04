Chairmen Ittehad meet Mayor Karachi

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that union council chairmen representing Karachi Consul have very important role in the development and progress of the city and they must ensure immediate solution to citizen’s problems in their area. All positive and constructive efforts of Chairmen Ittehad will be fully supported and issues raised by them will be focused on priority basis. He said this while talking to a delegation comprising the members of Chairmen Ittehad which called on Mayor Karachi in his office to discuss with him problems of their areas and the execution of development works. The meeting was attended by ANP parliamentary leader in city council Alam Zaib Aalai, JUI parliamentary leader Syed Akbar Hashmi, deputy parliamentary leader of Jamat-e-Islamil Abdus Samad, PML-N representatives in city council Saadullah Khan Afridi and Habib-ur-Rehman, parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah Afridi, chairmen of city council committees and metropolitan commissioner Dr. Asghar Abbas and officers of engineering, parks and finance department of KMC. The Mayor said the schemes of district ADP had been distributed equally to ensure equal development in all the areas of Karachi. He said the payment of such schemes and release of funds is done by the Government of Sindh through AG Sindh and KMC have nothing to do with this. — APP

