Chairman WAPDA highlights water scenario

Salim Ahmed

While giving a run-down of the challenges and issues faced by Pakistan in water sector, WAPDA Chairman, Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain (Retd) apprised a delegation from National Defence University (NDU) that per capita water availability in the country has come down from 5650 cubic meter in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic meter per annum, pushing us to the stage of water-scarce country.

Pakistan can store only 10 per cent of its annual river flows, whereas the average water storage capacity world over stands at 40 per cent. Instead of increasing our storage capacity, we have lost more than one-fourth of the storage capacity of our dams.

The live water storage capacity that was 16.26 million acre feet (MAF) in 1976 has decreased to 13.68 MAF, which equals to a meager 30 days carry over capacity, while India has carry over capacity of 170 days, Egypt 700 days and America 900 days, he added.

A delegation of National Security Workshop, National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad led by Major General Muhammad Samrez Salik, visited WAPDA House. WAPDA Chairman briefed the delegation about the water scenario and development projects of WAPDA in water and hydropower sectors. Member (Finance), Member (Power) and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

WAPDA Chairman said that sustainable long-term plan is required to tackle the looming water crisis in Pakistan. “Mechanism in vogue for implementing development projects in Pakistan will take us nowhere. Concept of paradigm shift is required to improve water situation and handle the monster of circular debt.

Share on: WhatsApp