Chairman Sindh Task-force inaugurates OPV Campaign

Commissioner Karachi and Chairman, Sindh Task Force for Polio Eradication, Iftikhar Ahmed Shalwani inaugurated the first oral polio vaccination (OPV) campaign for 2019 in the premises of Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital here on Monday.

Despite early morning showers parents with their children, from the localities of Delhi Colony, Shireen Jinnah and Manzoor Colony besides those residing in the hospital vicinity attended the ceremony in quite a number.

Shalwani on the occasion appealed to the parents as well as general physicians and all those with any influence on the communities to help government in attaining “zero polio status” for the country.

“This is our collective responsibility to protect our children against the crippling disease and also safeguards interest of children across the world,” he said.

The Chairman, Sindh Taskforce for Polio Eradication said the authorities were fully conscious about efficiency and effectiveness of routine immunization programmes.

“Parents and guardians as well as community leaders also need to create demand for the same as this would have direct impact on performance of the service providers,” he said.

During the first week long OPV campaign for the year.—APP

