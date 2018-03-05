Chairman Senate will be from PML-N: Marriyam Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for information Marriyam Aurangzeb on Monday said that those who are leveling allegations of horse trading in Senate elections should tell how their candidate Chaudhry Sarwar was elected Senator from Punjab province despite less votes.

Talking to media after the accountability court, she said that the Nawaz Sharif and the symbol of Lion could not be scratched out from the hearts of the masses and the Senate and Sargodha polls had proved it, where our candidates succeeded despite depriving them of their party identity.

Lambasting the opposition parties, she said that what happened in Balochistan and KPK is not hidden from anyone and those alleging us of horse trading have turned out as the biggest horse traders. “How their candidate Chaudhry Sarwar won is not hidden from anyone and if this is not horse trading that what else is,” she added.

She said that the PML-N had emerged as the leading party of the Senate and would successfully elect its chairman Senate.

Orignally published by INP