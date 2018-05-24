Chairman Senate visits residence of Shaheed Col Sohail Abid

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visited residence of Shaheed Colonel Sohail Abid along with a delegation of Senators and expressed condolences with family member.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant fortitude to the grieved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Colonel Sohail Abid was martyred in an anti-terrorist operation in Balochistan. A high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and two other terrorists were killed in the operation conducted on May 16.

Chairman Senate said armed forces are valiantly eradicating terrorism and have offered countless sacrifices.