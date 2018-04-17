Chairman Senate visits Iqbal’s tomb

City Reporter

The Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday visited the mausoleum of the great poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered Fateha.

On his arrival the chairman Senate was presented salute by a contingent of the Rangers. He laid floral wreath at the grave of Allama Iqbal and recorded his impression in the visitor’s book.

Later, talking to media he said he was happy on his visit to Lahore which is a very beautiful city. He said,” Lahore is heart of Pakistan and my heart beats for my country”.