Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani calls on Mengal

Staff Reporter

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday called on Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal after the latter parted ways with the incumbent federal government a day before.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Akhter Mengal said that although Sadiq Sanjrani was not part of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), however, he called on him as a coalition partner of the incumbent government and chairman Senate.

“The chairman Senate wanted to know the reasons behind our decision to part ways with the federal government,” he said.