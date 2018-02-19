Chairman Senate launches fact sheet on CPEC plus Chinese language classes

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate, Senator Raza Rabbani, has said that Pakistan China relations are a demonstration of the “Asian Dream”. The function was organized by the Pakistan-China Institute, a local think tank devoted to relations with China and the region.

Speaking as Chief Guest at a function to launch Chinese language classes and a publication on “CPEC: Facts versus Fiction”, he also termed the Pakistan China relationship as a bulwark against hegemonism in the region since there had been attempts at regime change and to impose India as the regional policeman by the U.S.

He welcomed the launch of the Chinese language classes to facilitate business ties between Pakistan and China.

The Ambassador of China, Yao Jing, said that Pakistan China relations were achieving new heights and CPEC was the manifestation of this bond in the present era. He said that China has always stood by Pakistan just as Pakistan stood by China. Hence this “all weather” friendship between “Iron Brothers”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Founder of Pakistan-China Institute, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that there had been deliberate attempts to create misconceptions about CPEC, in which India and its Western patrons were playing a prominent part. The reason for this was geo-political since there was an attempt to build up India as a counterweight to China with baseless propaganda about the “China Threat”.

He said that Pakistan welcomes the peaceful rise and development of China which is a source of strength for Pakistan. Responding to a question about CPEC, he said that when CPEC was launched in 2013, Pakistan was perceived to be isolated, terror stricken and a ‘failing state’. China helped counter this false narrative by its massive investment of $ 50 billion plus on CPEC which gave a boost to the Pakistan people and it is a vote of confidence in the future of Pakistan and an investment in the future prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

Mushahid Hussain said that CPEC was already producing results: Pakistan’s international image had changed, Pakistan had become a pivotal player in the region, Pakistan had registered the highest growth rate in 10 years, projects like Gwadar port and Thar coal had not only been revived but were thriving and the Western Route was being built on schedule.

He said that CPEC was translating into reality what the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had correctly predicted 70 years ago in an interview with an American publication that “Pakistan would be the pivot of the world placed on the frontier where the future geo-politics of the world will revolve”.

The function of the Pakistan China Institute was held in collaboration with the J.S. Group whose Chairman, Jehangir Siddiqui was also present while the CEO of JS Global, Kamran Nasir also spoke and said that they plan to organize conferences in Pakistan and China where they would provide a platform for Chinese and Pakistani companies to mix and mingle and to promote Chinese language classes in Karachi as well. The function was largely attended with a standing room only capacity of nearly 250 people.

