Chairman Senate from Balochistan

Mansoor Akbar Kundi

THE coming of Sadiq Sanjrani as a the Chairman Minister from Balochistan can be a good omen for province which has long been neglected politically, socially and economically. No matter whatever political, establishment or strategic tactics might have been applied in his election, nevertheless a fact remains that it can be a bridging factor in the gap of feelings that the province is neglected and least shared in power corridor. Balochistan constitutes an important geo-strategic position by linking Iran (1584 kilometres) and Afghanistan (1181 kilometres) with a 770-km coastline. But it has lagged behind the other provinces. Punjab is the leading province while KP despite political grievances and economic problems is comparatively a privileged province by having an established educational and social structure and enjoying a sufficient share in the higher echelons of the military/bureaucratic and other organizational structure of society; and an increasing level of political maturity. Sindh may not seem that deprived. It being below par administratively and economically with an ethnic bifurcation between rural and urban has not been without enjoying a share in government. Karachi being its port city and a nerve of the economic inflow of Pakistan stands an international importance. Sindh rural/urban has witnessed Prime Ministers and Presidents and enjoyed a political value under a representative system. But Balochistan indeed found no feeling of spring in the changing political weathers since the creation of Pakistan.

Balochistan experienced very little development under One Unit (1954-1970) in which it was actually merged in 1958. It was raised to a province level in 1970 by an ordinance issued by President Yahya Khan. Though civilian rule returned in 1972-73, the political situation and lack of comprise between the centre and the province led to the dissolution of the NAP coalition government under Ataullah Mengal in May 1973. In protest, the NWFP government also resigned. The dissolution of Balochistan Assembly and putting of its leaders in jail was a political cruelty (arrest of NAP leaders under the Hyderabad conspiracy case) by Z. A. Bhutto was a political mistake for which he paid in the longer run.

It directly led to the outbreak of insurgency in the Marri area and triggered few minor insurgencies as a result of which a full-fledged military action took place in the area. According to an estimate 5300 Balochs and 3300 army men killed over a period of three years. A huge Marri population was forced to live in exile in Afghanistan until 1991. All this thwarted the possibility of any meaningful development. Under the military regime of Zia ul Haq some significant development work was done. A number of divisions and districts were established, and funds allotted for different projects. But many of them remained incomplete. Even after the restoration of quasi-democracy, the level of development seemed far less than the potential of this region.

A major factor accountable for the lack of development in the province was considered the Sardari and tribal system. However, it was more myth and less reality. The fact remains that the major responsibility lied with the federal government for ignoring the province in infra-structure development. History is witness to the fact that whenever a major development initiated in the province was not resisted by a Sardar or common man. “The people are in dire need of development, why would they resist development,” said Nawab Bugti. “But people have reservation which be addressed.” The fact is evident from the latest mega development project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) about which there is least resistance. The Baloch population, particularly from Mekran belt, have reservations about which they stand justification and right to be addressed. They show distrust of central government for not giving them their due rights and respect. Baloch leadership and intellectual in large believe that their reservations could well be addressed had the people from Balochistan enjoyed important slots in federal government. Zafrullah Khan Jamali with the support of Musharraf establishment stepped into the office of Prime Minister but was thrown out in less than two year.

Sadiq Sanjrani hails from a Baloch tribe which is the sub-cost of Rind. Sanjranis have never been in the power corridors of the province but are respected in large due to their soberness and social services as well as obedience to the government. Sanjrani is a MA graduate from the University of Balochistan. His family enjoyed very close relations with Zardari family and so did he. In fact he was dragged into politics by Zardari, otherwise he was more inclined to business like his uncle: Ibrahim Zehri. During the PPP government (2008-13) he was Advisor to Prime Minister and was influential in political affairs with quite participant role. He was involved in business affairs. He initiated his testing service (Balochistan Testing Service) and wanted to run it on the NTS basis. No matter he being a non-Sardar enjoyed the support of establishment, however, he believes in the promotion of common man. The noise and indiscipline of democracy in longer run far better than silence and discipline of dictatorships. The process be continued. And in this process of democracy, the election of a Balochistan Baloch is good omen. It would have been at for Balochistan had Usman Kakar been elected too. It would have represented two leading segments of society: Baloch and Pakhtun. Nevertheless, Sanjarani’s leadership will take time, but if shrewdly applied can lessen the grievances of the Balochistan against centre. He at least can follow the leading traits of his predecessor who was a chairman and icon.

— The writer is Professor, Dept of Politics & International Relations, International Islamic University, Islamabad.