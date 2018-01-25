Chairman Senate, CJP discuss judicial reforms

Islamabad

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani Wednesday met with Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to discuss issues of mutual interest relating to judicial reforms.

Both dignitaries also discussed delays in the current justice system so as to ensure speedy and expeditious dispensation of justice to public at large, here at Supreme Court building, a press release said.

The meeting discussed in detail different aspects to bring the reforms and underlined the need to conduct workshops of experts for judicial reforms so as to get suggestions and input on different issues.—APP