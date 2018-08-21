Chairman Senate back after visit to China

Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani returned back to Pakistan after completing five-day successful official visit to China with his delegation here on Tuesday.

The Parliamentary delegation comprised of members of the Senate belonging to different regions and political parties of the country including Senators Nuzhat Sadiq, Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Akram, Dilawar Khan, Kauda Babar, Barrister Ali Muhammad Saif, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez. During the visit the delegation met with important Political and State leaders and discussed matters of mutual interest including nurturing Parliamentary linkages.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp