Chairman Senate admits Privilege Motion against CEO PIA

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday admitted privilege motion against Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for not complying with Senate instructions to report on a petition by some PIA employees against violation of their seniority right and directed the Privileges Committee to report within a week.

The issue was raised by Senator Farhatullah Babar who said that during the meeting of the Special Committee on PIA in December last the Committee chairman handed over to the CEO a complaint by some employees with advice to furnish comments within seven days.

The employees had also addressed their complaint to the Chairman Senate. Subsequently letters were sent to the CEO PIA to furnish comments but there was no response.

When no response was received, the Senate Secretariat approached the Secretary Aviation to for intercession who also addressed letter to the CEO asking him on the phone also to furnish comments on the petition to the Senate secretariat. However, there has been no forward movement while the term of the senate was coming to an end.

Chairman Raza Rabbani then referred the matter to the privileges committee with directions to report within a week.

Orignally published by INP