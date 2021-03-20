Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority resigns from his office

Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) resigned from his office on Saturday due to what sources said differences with bureaucracy.

A copy of the resignation was also sent to the Prime Minister. According to sources, Chairman RUDA Rashid Uzair resigned from his post, the resignation was also sent to the Chief Secretary Punjab.

Sources said that the salary of Chairman RUDA Rashid Aziz was cut and his post was made honorary.

The interim Chief Executive of RUDA was also appointed. Sources privy to the development claimed that as chairman, RUDA his dealing with bureaucracy was not satisfactory due to which concerns were raised by key figures involved.

Meanwhile, Chairman RUDA, Rashid Aziz has declared the reasons behind his resignation as personal.

He termed his resignation as Chairman RUDA a positive experience and gave a three-month notice period for approval of his resignation.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Ravi Urban Development Authority was subordinated to the Housing Department. The I&C Department had also issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, all the administrative matters of Ravi Urban Development Authority will be under the Housing Department, all the letters and file work of Ravi Urban Development will be through the Housing Department, RUDA will also contact all the departments through the Housing Department.