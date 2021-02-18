Chairman Railways travels from City to Orangi stationsin KCR train

Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani travelled from City Station to Orangi station in KCR-2 Down on Thursday morning.

He was accompanied by CEO PR Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM (Traffic) Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi, DS PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and divisional officers of Karachi Division.

The Chairman viewed a detailed outlook of the entire en-route railways’ infrastructure, especially the Right-of-Way, RoW, retrieved land, along the 14 kilometres distance between the two stations. Meanwhile the Project Director Karachi Circulr Railway. (KCR)

Mr. Ameer Mohammad Daudpota apprised him of the renovation work going on at some stations.

.He lauded the efforts of railways’ officers, officials and workers for their relentless efforts and contributions in making the City-Orangi track functional and connecting it with the operational route of Karachi Circulr Railway. (KCR)