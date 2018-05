Chairman PPP nominated Farhatullah Babar to the reconciliatory Jirga

KARACHI: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today nominated ex Senator Farhatullah Babar to the reconciliatory jirga proposed by the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) for negotiations with the state institutions.

The nomination was made after the head of PTM Mr Manzoor Pashteen called Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the phone Monday. PPP Chairman is in Karachi to chair meetings of parliamentary board for award of party tickets to aspiring candidates for forthcoming general elections on July 25.

During the talk Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP believed in peaceful resolution of issues through dialogue and negotiations and he was happy to nominate Farhatullah Babar to the PTM reconciliatory jirga