Chairman PHA directs to complete development schemes by Dec 31

Rawalpindi

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Agency (PHA) Malik Ibrar Ahmed directed all government departments to complete on-going development schemes by December 31.

Chairing a meeting to review ongoing schemes here on Thursday, he said no delay in the approved schemes will be tolerated as required funds have already been transferred.

Malik said we are determined to provide the people better health, medical and education facilities for which various schemes have been initiated which on completion will benefit the people and help to improve their living standard.

Briefing the meeting in detail about ongoing schemes, Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor shared that a total of 269 schemes worth of 1141.067 million have been approved in NA-52, 53 for 2016-17 amongst whom 50 percent of the schemes have been completed and work on remaining is under progress.

Moreover she added that Rs 163.923 million are recommended for establishment of Public park in Na-52. This park will include cricket ground, football ground, parking area, food area and jogging track with flood lights.—APP