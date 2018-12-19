Chairman PEMRA visits PAF Hospital, reviews health facilities

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Tuesday visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital at PAF Complex, E9 Islamabad to review the healthcare facilities being provided to PEMRA employees.

Executive Director, Major General (R) Safdar Abbass gave briefing to chairman PEMRA regarding working of the Hospital. The Executive Director, PAF Hospital showed different departments of newly constructed hospital which comprises 600 beds teaching hospital affiliated with Fazaia Medical College and introduced with his team heading various departments of the hospital holding vast national and international exposure.

This state-of-the-art hospital is established in pursuance of the PAF’s vision of imparting community health care and education to the public.

Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig lauded the medical facilities being extended to serving and retired Armed Forces personnel as well as civilians at an affordable rate, compared to other hospitals of the country.

This hospital is providing 24/7 medical assistance in various medical departments such as Surgical, Medical, ENT, Eye, Gyne & OBS, Psychiatry, Clinical Laboratory, Radiology, Anesthesia, Critical Care, Orthopedics, and Gastroenterology along with 24hrs emergency.

The chairman PEMRA said that location, infrastructure and health facilities at E9 Complex were convenient and affordable for the civilian community of twin cities.

The Chairman PEMRA acknowledged the efforts of PAF in providing the health facilities to not only armed personnel but also to civilian’s dwellers of capital territory. He agreed to sign MoU with Pakistan Air Force Hospital for extending state of the art health facilities for PEMRA employees.

The chairman PEMRA was accompanied by PEMRA Medical Consultant Dr. Azfar Saeed, Director General Administration Sardar Arfan Ashraf Khan, General Manager Operations/ Media PR Muhammad Tahir and Secretary to the Authority, Fakhar-ud-Din Mughal.—INP

