Chairman PEC visits Wapda House

Peshawar

Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi visited PESCO Head Quarter WAPDA House here. Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Dr. Zakullah Khan GandaPur,Chief Executive TESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Iqbal Marwat, Chief Engineer Commercial Mian Hamid and other Engineers of Pesco and Tesco were also present on this occasion.

Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi on this occasion said that PEC is carrying out various initiatives to play its leading role in the country to earn highest professional repute while regulating engineering profession in the country. He further said that this award will provide not only confidence to young engineers but also develop trust to work with zeal and enthusiasm.—APP