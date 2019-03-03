Chairman PDF calls on commandant FC

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation – PDF (formerly known as The Triumphant Organization) Muhammad Bilal Sethi called on Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari here at his office in FC Complex Peshawar, the other day. They discussed possible areas of cooperation and common interests.

Both the leaders of their respective organizations agreed to work en masse for the betterment of education and development of Pakistan. Starting a training project on mock drills and emergency preparedness was also a matter of discussion, aiming at enabling the students to cope with untoward emergency incidents.

Share on: WhatsApp