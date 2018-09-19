Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem addresses IAEA Conference

Observer Report

Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem addressing to IAEA 62nd General Conference as head of Pakistan delegation said IAEA has a unique role in promoting the peaceful use of nuclear technology. Pakistan and realized the enormous potential of nuclear technology in socio- economic developments ever since it joined the Agency as one of the founding member.

He said Mr. President, I take this opportunity to congratulates Marta Ziakoria on her election as President of the 62nd Session of the IAEA General Conference. I would also like to congratulate the Vice presidents and Chairman of the Committee of the Whole. I assure you of the full support and cooperation of my delegation. With your insight, knowledge and understand I am sure the General Conference will achieve the task ahead of it. I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to his Excellency Director General Yukiya Amano for his leading role in steering the Agency in accordance with its statute and assure him of our full cooperation for achieving Agency’s goal of Atoms for peace and Development. We wish him quick recovery and best of health.

One of the greatest challenges being faced by the Pakistan and other developing countries is global and the associated climate change. IAEA should continue promoting the development and use of nuclear technology in Mitigation, Monitoring and Adaptation. In this context, we welcome the hosting of the IAEA Scientific Forum on this important issue this year. We believe that in this era of climate change, nuclear power is a promising option.

Pakistan has been reaping the benefits of nuclear power since 1972 when we set our Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) which is still in operation after four and a half decades. Wirth five nuclear power plants in operation and two 1100 MWe each under construction, my country is endeavouring to attain its vision of achieving up to 8. 800 Mwe by the year 2030 and 40,000 Mwe by 2050. Pakistan is committed to put all civil nuclear plants under IAEA safeguards.

In order to meet our increasing energy needs and to support sustenance of economic growth and industrial development, civil nuclear power is a necessity for Pakistan. Our national goal remains to keep expanding our nuclear power production capacity. To this end, Pakistan looks forward to the removal of barriers for gaining equitable and non-discriminatory access to civil nuclear cooperation and membership of technology control regimes to further enhance our civil nuclear programme.

The Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) set in 2001 enjoys complete independence from the promoters of nuclear energy. PNRA, has based its regulations on the IAEA safety standards. We appreciate the IAEA’s assistance, which contributed to strengthening of our capabilities in nuclear safety and security. Pakistan Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security (PCENS), National Institute for Nuclear Safety and Security (NISAS), and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) are working in close cooperation with the IAEA. Trainings are conducted for the national and international participants in the fields of nuclear safety, security material accounting, cyber security and human reliability programmes.

Pakistan has been sending Cost-free Exports in various departments of IAEA. This support will continue.

Like other socio- economic services, a vital service to the nation is being provided in my country, through its nuclear medical hospitals. Eighteen cancer hospitals are working under Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and two more are under construction. These hospitals serve more than 900,000 patients each year PAEC plants to further expand its services by setting up more nuclear medical centres and upgrading the facilities at operating medical centers. Pakistan believes that the choice of nuclear technology rests with the Member states.

In conclusion, let me express Pakistan’s appreciation for the positive role played by the Agency and especially Director General H.E Yukiya Amano in encouraging the peaceful applications of nuclear technologies . Despite his busy schedule he visited Pakistan in March 2018 and visited Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute for Biotechnology Genetic Engineering, HQ of PNRA and National Centre of Non Destructive Testing a regional collaborating centre of IAEA as well as under construction K2/K3 nuclear power plants. We were encouraged by Director General’s positive remarks on the robust measure put in place in Pakistan relating to nuclear safety and security.

Let me end by highlighting that Pakistan stands to further strengthen its partnership with the IAEa and will continue to contribute to the Agency’s efforts to build capacity in the countries, inter alia, by providing experts, services and through Technicolor Cooperation projects

