Chairman NAB opens NAB’s door to public

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has, for the first time, said that anyone can lodge a complaint related to corruption at NAB Headquarters and all the Regional Bureaus of NAB established throughout the country directly on the last Thursday of every month between 2pm and 4pm.

The decision to open the bureau’s doors for public was made by Chairman NAB Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal two months before soon after assumption of his responsibilities as Chairman NAB.

NAB Chairman after hearing public complaints individually during the last two months on last Thursday of every month and the feedback received through letters and personal calls of citizens, directed all DGs of Regional Bureaus of NAB related to corruption and corrupt practices at respective Regional Bureaus on the last Thursday of every month between 2pm and 4pm so that complaints which come under their jurisdiction as per law could be addressed.

The citizen lauded the initiative of Chairman NAB Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal’s decision of listening people’s corruption related complaints on every last Thursday of each month and at all the Regional Bureaus. The people praised the due attention, time and patience of Chairman NAB who himself respectfully and attentively listened the complaints of citizen even more than two hours to seven hours.

The Chairman NAB once again reiterated his firm resolve to open NAB’s door for Public in order to address their complaints related to corruption throughout the country and has directed all Regional Bureaus located at NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan to also listened corruption complaints from 2 pm to 4pm on last Thursday of each month. And complaints falling in the jurisdiction of NAB Headquarters should be forwarded for further processing as per law.

The Chairman NAB has directed all officers of NAB Headquarters and Regional Bureaus to listen complaints of people very attentively and respectfully but also informed each complainant regarding receipt of their applications in writing with proper reference clearly writing Unique Identification Number so that all applications may be tracked in wastage of no time.

Orignally published by NNI