Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan steps down

Islamabad: In a major development, the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Aftab Sultan, stepped down from his position as the anti-graft watchdog chair.

Aftab Sultan, who had earlier served as the Former Director-General Intelligence Bureau Aftab (DG IB), was appointed as Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the federal government in July last year.

The appointment had been made after the formal approval of the federal Cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention that the allied parties had opposed the suggestion to appoint Sultan as the NAB chairman. However, the PML-N had held consultations and had decided on his appointment.

Before he was appointed NAB chairman, Sultan had also served as the DG IB twice and also remained associated with the police department as a grade-22 officer.

Former DG IB Aftab Sultan appointed Chairman NAB