Chairman Korangi reviews ongoing dev works

Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza on Friday visited different zones of the district Korangi to review on-going construction and development works.

He directed the heads of various departments of the DMC Korangi to employ all available resources to resolve the civic facilities related problems of the people, said a statement.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of the on-going development work under their supervision within the stipulated time.—APP

