Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee called on Chief of the Naval Staff

Staff Reporter

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and over all security environment in the region were dilated upon.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee commended the professionalism and commitment of Pakistan Navy and lauded the performance and contributions made by PN for ensuring maritime security and lawful order in the Indian Ocean Region.