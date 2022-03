Chairman JCSC meets dignitaries of Kenya forces

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to Kenya held wide-ranging talks on bilateral defence cooperation with dignitaries from Kenya Defence Forces, which included Hon.

Eugene Ludovic Wamalwa, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defence, General Robert Kariuki Kibochi, Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Walter R. Koipaton Commander Kenya Army, Major General John Mugaravai, Commander Kenya Air Force and Major General Jimson Longiro Mutai, Commander Kenyan Navy.