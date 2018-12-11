Chairman issues directives to NAB officials









Staff reporter

Islamabad

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal has imposed ban on the use of mobile phones by NAB officers during office hours in order to ensure complete secrecy and effectiveness of officers towards performance of their duties.

The wearing of NAB’s specially designed uniform by all Investigation officers of Grade 17 to 18 have also been made mandatory during office hours.

Biometric system has been installed and started working in NAB for ensuring punctualities of officers/ officials and attendance of all the officials.

The chairman also imposed complete ban on the coming of private visitors in National Accountability Bureau Headquarters and in all regional bureaus during office hours and meeting with National Accountability Bureau officials.

Only official visitors/guests could meet NAB officers in connection with their official work and assignments and entry and departure time will be properly maintained for official use. The complainants will meet Chairman National Accountability Bureau on last Thursday of every month.

Chairman National Accountability Bureau has already imposed ban on all National Accountability Bureau officers that they should not meet politicians except official work with the permission of the Chairman.







