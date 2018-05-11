Chairman inaugurates Railways Staff Library

Chairman Ministry of Railways Javed Anwar Wednesday inaugurated a Staff Library in Rawalpindi.

The library is for railway workforce and their children, which is equipped with 4,500 books related to literature, fiction, railway manuals, history and Islamic topics, said a press release.

Books can be obtained with valid railway card from the library from 3 pm to 6 pm during working days. Internet facility has also been provided in the library and all railway employees of Rawalpindi division are its members.—APP

