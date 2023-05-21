Chairman HEC inaugurates Student Discourse Centre at PUFCIT

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir inaugurated a Student Discourse Centre at Punjab University Faculty of Computing and Information Technology.

Dean FCIT Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar, faculty members and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Munir said that it was an excellent initiative that can help students to engage in innovative activities and promote intellectual discourse. Dr Shahzad Sarwar said that the centre was designed as a physical space within the faculty, equipped with various amenities and resources that facilitate brainstorming, collaboration and creativity. He said that the centre can feature comfortable seating, writing boards, multimedia facilities and fast internet connectivity among other things.

He said that the primary goal of the centre would be encourage students to share their ideas, opinions and perspectives on various issues related to their coursework, research, or entrepreneurial interests. This would create a conducive environment for innovation and creativity, where students can discuss, debate, and challenge each other’s ideas, he added.