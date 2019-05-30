Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The value of seizures of smuggled goods has registered an increase of 20% for the period July-April 2018-19 when compared to figures of corresponding period of previous year due to the stringent enforcement measures of Pakistan Customs against smuggling.

Pakistan customs mobile squads is monitoring the major entry points/smuggling routes in the country, besides the information based joint operations carried out by Pakistan Customs with the assistance of Law Enforcement Agencies for seizure of smuggled goods.

It is also responsibility of the business community to discourage the sale and purchase of smuggled goods since smuggling is incorrect legally, socially and culturally.

Accordingly, Chairman FBR Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi has urged the traders to refrain from dealing in smuggled goods and contribute positively to the government’s initiative to revive the economy.

Meanwhile Customs Field Formations across the Country have embarked upon constituting special teams to seize smuggled goods wherever found.