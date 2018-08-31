Chairman DMC pledges to resolve municipal issues

Staff Reporter

A session arranged by DMC East to discuss com municipal arrangements regarding Muharam ul Haram, it was chaired by MNA Kishwer Zehra and Chairman District Municipal Corporation East Moid Anwar,

Matters regarding removal of encroachments, fixing street lights and road carpeting around imambargah and the way of procession and majalis discussed in the meeting.

During the discussion participants shared issues regarding sewerage and water issues around Abbas town, Imam bargah Ali Raza, Soldier bazar and parts of Gulshan and Jamshed zone presented in the meeting .

MNA Kishwer Zehra told the participants that Water board including other civic agencies should have to work under DMC but unfortunately these departments are working under provincial government .

“We are trying to get these departments in one umbrella, Chairman Dmc ast is doing his best efforts for the arrangements regarding Muharam ul Haram” she said.

While sharing his views Chairman suggested the participants to discuss the issues regarding water and sewerage with MD Karachi water and Sewerage Board and also forward the complaints to dmc east.

Chairman vowed to resolve the issues by own self and also try to resolve it from KWSB.

It is the only reason to called a session before time that to identify and issues and resolve it which comes under DMC East , he added.

Further he vows to initiate working for the resolution of issues from tomorrow.

It was attended by clerics of imam bargah, management of procession and majalis and other notables of shia community, whereas Vice Chairman DMC East Abdul Rauf khan , Director East Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Ghulam Abbas Mangrio , Tehreek e Jafria Alliance president Shabbar Raza, Shams Uddin Shamsi, Moosa Abidi, Agha ali haider , Mehdi shah and officers of DMC East were also present on the occasion.

