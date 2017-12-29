Chairman DMC East vows to resolve civic problems

We are trying our best to resolve every problem of citizens by our department or by the help of other deptts,

We are working with the coordination of all municipal departments to deliver better municipal arrangements to our citizens, Moid Anwar Chairman DMC East expressed these views during his visit to inspect ongoing development projects in tipu sultan road and other areas of UC 7 along with Tanzeel ur rehman Vice chairman of UC 7.

Sewerage line repairing work is ongoing in collaboration with KWSB and DMC East, citizens of this area troubled because of damage sewerage lines and drainage water on streets, Chairman said.

