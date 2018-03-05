Chairman DMC East pays tribute to martyrs

Staff Reporter

A special prayer and candle light vigil held in memory of Abbas Town Martyrs, The incident never be forgotten which took several precious lives , It is the worst incident worst incident of country’s history, Chairman DMC East Moid Anwar share these views while participating in a reference and candle light vigil ceremony in memory of Abbas Town Martyrs.

Large number of residents and officers of DMC East were also present.

Moreover Chairman expressed his gratitude with Abbas town residents for their cooperation with DMC East and Union council representatives. He vows to curb terrorism from country by making joint efforts, unity and support of citizens.

Later Vice Chairman DMC East Abdul Rauf presided a meeting with education department officers to discuss the matters of education department of dmc east, He also handed over free Examination stuff for upcoming centralized exams to be held in 57 schools of district.

Furthermore he expressed that despite of limited funds we are doing efforts to enhance the capability of DMC East schools. We have also introduced uniform education system and examinations would also held on same day, He added.

Meanwhile he told education department officers to lineup with a person who is willing to participate in competitive exams and vows to give financial support to them.

In addition Vice Chairman along with Shahid Khan Chairman UC 19 and Vice Chairman Mushtaq Ali handed over 32000 copies , 7000 papers and result sheets to Farhat Jahan Chairperson Education Committee of DMC East which would be provided free of cost to the students of 57 Schools of DMC.