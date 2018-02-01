Chairman DMC East calls for early completion of development projects

Staff Reporter

We would not want to make any problem for citizens by wasting time for the discussion about limitation of area, We realize as our responsibility to resolve every issue of the residents of district east and it is in our first priority too, Chairman DMC East Moid Anwar share these views during his visit at Dadabhoy town UC 2 along with UC2 Chairman Malik Nawaz and officers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to identify the issues of the residents of Dadabhoy town regarding municipal facilities.

According to details Chairman visited the area after getting complaints from residents regarding sewerage and other civic issues. Furthermore Chairman gave orders on the spot to the concerned officers to resolve all the issues regarding municipal facilities and called for its early completion.

Moreover He emphasized to the officers of DMC East “Ensure the completion of laying of sewerage line as well as resolution of other civic issues on priority basis”.