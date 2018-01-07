Chairman DMC East asks people to see who is resolving their issues

Observer Report

Different political parties started development work in past and left it incomplete, but we are working to complete these development projects, Chairman DMC East Moid Anwar shared these views during his visit to monitor the ongoing development projects around Shabirabad Burhani Jamat khana.

Development projects regarding road carpeting and cleaning as well as installation of street lights and cleaning of streets and nullah is ongoing in Shabirabad. We initiated these projects as per the need of the residents of this area, Chairman added.

On the occasion chairman said that “We have initiating development projects in all Union Councils of district east. These development projects will prove beneficial for citizens.”

Moreover, he said, we are working on development projects on emergency basis, serving citizens with limited funds.

Furthermore Chairman gave instructions to the officers to make arrangements regarding the upcoming Ijtima of Burhani community. Chairman asked the officers to resolve all the issues of burhani community as soon as possible.

Our mission provide municipal facilities without bias, Chairman said.

Earlier residents of Shabirabad and members of Burhani community thanked the chairman for resolving their problems. Union council representatives and other officers of district east were also present.