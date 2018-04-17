Chairman DMC Central inspects carpeting work

Development works carried out in Liaquatabad on the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and in this connection mechanic carpeting of streets in union council 40 and union council 49 was being done in the area of Sheesh Mehal and other areas of Liaquatabad with the district ADP funds to felicitate the people. This was stated by Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi who visited the area and inspected the carpeting works along with vice chairman DMC Central Shakir Ali and area councilors, said a press release on Monday.—APP

