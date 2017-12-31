Chairman district east inspects road carpeting work

Staff Reporter

Excavating of streets after completion of development work by any civil department is like to sabotage our efforts for the progress of district east.

These views were expressed by Moid Anwar, Chairman district east during his visit to inspect road carpeting work around Rab Medical UC 24, block 2 of gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Chairman gave instructions to the officers of DMC east to alert all civil departments which includes KWSB, K-Electric, SSGC and others where development works are ongoing and obligate them that we are doing development work in respective area if your department is planning to do any underground work they can do on that day or time and told them that otherwise district east will not give permission to do any underground work by digging of any street.

Chairman emphasized to officers of DMC east that give preference to quality development work and inspect the quality of every development work by doing inspection visits.

Union council representatives and other officers of DMC east were also present.