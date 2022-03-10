Chairman BOI lauds E-Kachehry setup

Islamabad: Chairman Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan praised the step taken by the current government to establish E-Kachehry and called it an effective tool for cementing relations between government institutions and the general public.

As per the instructions of the Prime Minister, BOI organizes regular E-Kachehri and addresses the complaints of the public regarding investment and business in Pakistan.

Minister of State and Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan chaired the recent sitting of the E-Kachehry.

Various complaints and suggestions were forwarded through the setup regarding business and investment in Pakistan.

Many overseas Pakistani were very impressed by the decision to hold such a session and appreciated the government. They also provided valuable feedback on how to make the situation in Pakistan suitable for business and attract foreign investments.

The successful session continued for two hours, in which the BOI listened to the suggestions of various participants.

Chairman BOI termed the E-Kachehry an effective tool to reach out to the public and offer an on-spot solution to their problems and concerns relating to the mandate of BOI.

He added that the activity helps strengthen public trust whilst cementing ties between government machinery and the general public.