Chai Wala to open first cafe in London

Social networking has the potential to be a really effective weapon. When applied correctly, it will provide fruitful returns – so much so that it has the power to transform people’s lives. Khan’s next venture is regional, after his own restaurant in Islamabad. The well-known chaiwala is getting ready to launch his first chai shop in London!

Taking to Facebook, the now 23-year-old shared, “Strength and growth come only through continuous effort. Cafe Chaiwala will Insha Allah open its first café outlet in London end of this year.”

Khan is ecstatic to bring his chai to London, despite the fact that the specifics of his latest project are still being kept under wraps.

A chai vendor made headlines on Pakistani social media in 2016 after his stunning blue eyes went viral. In Islamabad, a former tea seller has just launched his own rooftop café, which is now operational! Khan’s business is called Café Chai Wala, which explains why he didn’t choose his own label.

Talking to Urdu News, Khan said, “Many people told me to change the current name and instead name it Arshad Khan, but I refused because Chai Wala is my identity.” He added how he still brews up a storm when his friends want some chai made by him.

Traditional and cultural features abound in Khan’s café, including truck painting on the walls, desi straw tables and benches, and Urdu script, among other things. Apart from tea, there are actually 15-20 dishes on the menu.

