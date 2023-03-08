Chahat Fateh Ali Khan jumps onto ‘Kahani Suno’ bandwagon, leaving fans rolling with laughter

KARACHI – Pakistani internet sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, after shattering several famous melodies, now turned to Kaifi Khalil’s super hit song Kahani Suno that ruled the internet in recent times.

As the craze for the iconic song has not toned down even after months, it attracted self-acclaimed singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose versions triggered hilarious reactions online. Amid frustration among distressed masses, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan continues to share meme material as his discordant versions grabbed attention.

Kaifi Khalil’s soulful melody has touched many heartbroken souls but Kashif Rana also known as Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, has ruined it and social media users had a lot to say about the forbidden version.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a UK-based cabbie, rolled out his version dubbed as ‘Kahani Suno 4.0’ and it is all over the internet. He previously went viral with his anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

As the song sends the internet in frenzy, social media users started sharing it. Why should only I suffer? One user wrote while others called on Chahat to stop the torture.

For the unversed, the internet sensation is doing live sessions on social sites. Some of his infamous songs are Mast Mast Sharabi, Yeh Jo Pyara PSL Hai, and Pehli Wari Aj Ohno.