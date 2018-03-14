Chabahar, Gwadar to complement each other, aim at region’s collective good

‘Gwadar: Balance in Transition’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

Chabahar and Gwadar will complement each other in times to come, and if Pakistan is all wakeful, all vigilant and playing its cards well to safeguard its interests. Former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Asif Sandila, said this while addressing as Chief Guest the launching ceremony of the book, “Gwadar: Balance in Transition” by Dr. Azhar Ahmad. The event was organized by the China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) here on Tuesday.

Admiral Sandila was of the opinion that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove to be a game changer, in real terms. The book, “Gwadar: Balance in Transition” is an in-depth study of the multi-dimensional aspects of Gwadar and contextualizes the evolving dynamics of the maritime affairs in the region. The commentators at the book launch included: Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmed HI (M), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Naval Headquarters, Islamabad; Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal Cheema, Dean, Faculty of Contemporary Studies, National Defense University (NDU), Islamabad; Mr. Zhao Lijian, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad and the author of the book Dr. Azhar Ahmed, Head of Department, Humanities and Social Sciences, Bahria University, Islamabad.

DHM Chinese mission in Islamabad, Zhao Lijian congratulated the author on his seminal publication. He called it a thorough study and lauded the efforts by the author to present a comprehensive background of Gwadar’s history and a meticulous analysis of its present. He said that the book is significant for both the governments in terms of policy making. Mr. Lijian gave a detailed account of current state of development of the Chinese projects in Gwadar. He said that all these projects are for the welfare of the people of Baluchistan, which include: New Gwadar International Port; Upgradation of schools and hospitals in Gwadar through Chinese grant; Gwadar Smart Port City; Eastbay Expressway; and power plants. Many of these projects are being implemented under Chinese foreign aid and grant system, which will ultimately benefit the people of Baluchistan.

Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmed was the first reviewer of the book. Pressing on the need to evolve Pakistan’s maritime strategy in the transforming regional and global scenarios, he praised the book as profound research. He commented that given the author’s expertise on maritime affairs, the present publication helps understand the intricate dynamics of the maritime arena.