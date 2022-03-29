Ch. Shujaat owns Elahi’s decision of supporting govt

Islamabad: PMLQ Head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday rubbished all news of rumoured divisions within the Chaudhry family caused by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s decision of supporting the government in the no-trust motion and accepting Imran Khan’s invitation to replace CM Usman Buzdar.

Rejecting all news, Shujaat said: “The rumours that are circulating are false. All decisions in the party or at home are taken after my consultation and consent.”

چوہدری شجاعت حسین صاحب کا بیان: pic.twitter.com/pJgyRobuOQ — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) March 29, 2022

Pervez Elahi in, Buzdar out

On Monday, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Bani Gala. It was circulating on media that Pervez Elahi had gone there to inform Imran Khan about their decision of supporting the opposition alliance in the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, Federal Minister Farrukh Habib and Senator Faisal Javed shared the news of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi being nominated as a replacement for Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. The ministers said that the PMLQ leader accepted the invitation of the Prime Minister and decided to support the government in the no-trust motion tabled by Shehbaz Sharif in the national assembly earlier in the day.

چوہدری پرویز الہی کی وزیراعظم عمران خان کیساتھ ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں تمام معاملات طے ہوگئے۔ق لیگ کا وزیراعظم پر اعتماد کا اظہاراورحمائیت کا اعلان۔وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار نے اپنا استعفی وزیر اعظم کو پیش کردیا

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا چوہدری پرویز الہی کو پنجاب کا وزیراعلی نامزد کرنےفیصلہ pic.twitter.com/h3G3wYwX8D — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 28, 2022

Soon after that, the media reported that PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat was not happy with the decision, and there was a serious division among the family.

