LAHORE – The chief of Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has met the former Chief Minister of Punjab and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pervaiz Elahi.

According to the report, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervez Elahi met in the camp jail. The son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was also present in the meeting. The meeting between the Chaudhry brothers continued for 50 minutes.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his sons inquired about their condition in a meeting with the former Chief Minister of Punjab and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pervez Elahi. The political situation was also discussed during the meeting.