Ch Sarwar vows to preserve sanctity of vote

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf core committee member and senator-elect Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that “sanctity of vote will be preserved by eradication of corruption instead of protection of corruption”.

He was addressing the media in his office in Lahore, and talking to Mian Hamid Miraj, ISF leader Waqas Iftikhar Butt, PTI Qasoor President Nadeem Haroon, Central Secretary Publicity Waseem Chaudhry, Sheikh Qaiser Ayub and others

He said for rule of law in country, Pakistan must have to get rid of corruption. If Pakistan has to become strong and prosperous, national institutions must be strengthened. People who are looting the country and plundering the wealth are trying to protect their corruption empire in guise of democracy.

The MPAs of PTI from Punjab have set example by standing firm and united in Senate elections. Former Governor Punjab, member of the core committee of PTI, and Senator-elect Sarwar questioned the intentions and integrity of people who are maligning the democracy in guise of protecting it by doing unwarranted criticism on National Institutions. The success of PTI in Senate Election in Punjab has sunk the ship of PMLN in province. Alarm has ranged in town for rulers and defeat of PMLN in next general elections is written on the wall. He further added, Imran Khan will become Prime Minister in next elections and PTI will grab massive victory in whole country including Punjab.

Orignally published by INP