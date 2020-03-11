Ch Sarwar lays out Governor House’s business plan

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar Wednesday lays out Governor House’s business plan by formally announcing that Governor House’s lawn will be available for corporate sector at Rs one million for each event; any function can also be arranged from Rs 500,000 in Darbar Hall; Rs 50,000 will be charged for wedding photo shoots and Rs one million for commercial photo shoots, while guided tours can be made at Governor House on Saturdays and Sundays.

Booking of any function can be done through Governor House’s website. We will try to carry out Governor House expenditure through the business plan. Under the business plan, the political parties will not be allowed to organize their events in Governor House.

Addressing a press conference regarding Business Plan at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said, “We are giving the business plan as per our promise and the business plan’s earning will be deposited in the account of Government of Pakistan.

The events’ payment will be made through bank account of the government and no one from Governor House is authorized to receive the payment in cash mode from the person or company holding the event.

To a question, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said the two hours time will be given for wedding photo shoot and its charges will be Rs 50,000 and Rs five million will be charged on commercial video shooting in the pavilion of Governor House.

On Saturdays and Sundays, groups of ten persons each can avail one-hour guided tour facility with Rs 2,000 charges per person, while such charges will be Rs 6,000 per person for foreigners and they will also be served with tea and coffee. Welfare organizations will be given 50 per cent discount on their programmes.

To another question, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that conferences like Ulema conference can be allowed under the business plan, but the political parties will not be allowed to organize party conventions, public meetings or any other activity in any part/portion of the Governor House including its lawn.

There are too many gossips about Governor House’s expenditures, and let me tell you that monthly expense of Governor House other than staff salaries is Rs one million per month and we are gradually reducing this figure.