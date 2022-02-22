Ch Sarwar lauds FF steel’s new initiative Grade-80

FF Steel’s latest initiative Grade 80 Steel bar for which first time in Pakistan Industry, Consultancy and Academia joined hands for a major industrial breakthrough by bringing revolutionary steel product – Grade 80 steel bar is appreciated and this will bring new revolution in the field. This was stated by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while speaking at launching ceremony at Lahore.

The launching ceremony organized by FF Steel was also grace by Muhammad Mohsin Khan Laghari, Punjab Provincial Minister for Irrigation. Mr. Peng Zhengwu Consul General of China in Punjab at Lahore, Mirza Asif Baig, Chief Executive NESPAK MDCG, Mr. Sohail Kibria Head Research & Development NESPAK a part from senior members of industry consultancies and academia.

Mr. Nauman Wazir Khattak said that company has started manufacturing grade 80 steel and it is now commercially available for customers. He said if conventional steel has been replaced by grade 80 steel then total savings will be around PKR 33billion per annum.

He further added that the company is planning for an IPO soon that will provide investment opportunities to the masses. Besides, FF Steel is also exporting steel to Afghanistan and stepped into the world of Copper business by receiving its first ever consignment of non-ferrous unit.