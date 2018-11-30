CH Sarwar invites ABAD members to work in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, inviting Builders and Developers of Karachi, has offered all facilities including One Window System for construction of houses and multi-story buildings in Punjab if they are facing hurdles in Karachi including all NOCs from all utility departments.

He was addressing members of ABAD and Media at ABAD House during his visit here on Friday. Chairman ABAD Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, former Chairmen Junaid Ashraf Taloo and Anwar Gagai, Senior Vice Chairman Anwar Dawood, Vice Chairman Abdul Kareem Adhia, Irshad Tipu and a number of ABAD members were also present on this occasion.

The Governor Punjab said that construction industry is backbone of national economy as this industry is not only providing shelter to people but also providing jobs to thousands of skilled and unskilled workforce.

ABAD has potential to build 5 million houses announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding that members of ABAD has revolutionized construction industry in Pakistan.

Remembering construction exhibition organized by the ABAD he said that I am convinced by the teamwork of ABAD that they are capable of completing Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Expressing his concern on problems of builders and developers being created by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and other government departments, he said that he will talk to Chie Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to remove hurdles being faced by members of ABAD in Karachi and Sindh. He assured ABAD that he will also raise this matter before the Prime Minister.

He invited members of ABAD to come to Punjab where Punjab Government will provide all facilities through One Window System for ease of doing business.

He said that I am proud of Karachi businessmen, specially builders and developers who have braved very critical condition in the city but remained on front foot for the development of Karachi. Addressing the gathering Chairman ABAD Muhammad Hassan Bakshi said that more than 500 projects and Rs. 1300 billion investments have been stopped due to delay in issuance of water NOCs by the KW&SB.

He said that many allied industries have shut down their businesses with the closure of new construction activities.

He lamented that ABAD has knocked doors of every forum including the government of Sindh but in vein. If the situation will not improve, construction industry will come to a complete halt in Karachi and we will be forced to migrate again after 1947.

