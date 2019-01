Staff Reporter

Lahore

A former central leader of the Jamaat e Islami and the right hand man of Syed Abul Ala Maudoodi, Ch. Rehmat Elahi, passed away after a protracted illness here on Saturday. He was 94. Ch. Rehamt Elahi was one of the companions of Syed Abul Ala Muadoodi, from Pathankot, India. He worked as a federal minister and also discharged his duties as JI deputy.

